Streamr Trading Up 3.4% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 202,622,018 coins. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.