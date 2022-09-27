Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $16.75 on Top Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Strike has a market cap of $109.55 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $16.75 or 0.00083422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133234 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.01808110 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

