StrongHands (SHND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 41.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $82,400.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 379.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 18,391,121,914 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

