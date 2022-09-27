Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

