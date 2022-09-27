Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 30,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,000,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,077,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,291,000 after buying an additional 4,427,065 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,875,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 1,358,053 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,006,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,200,000 after buying an additional 11,348,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

