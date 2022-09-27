Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE VRE opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Veris Residential

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.