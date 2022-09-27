Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 5.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sun Life Financial worth $58,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.539 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.