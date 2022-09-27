Suncoast Equity Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 4.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,965,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,934,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

