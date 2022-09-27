SunContract (SNC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $220,863.00

SunContract (SNC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $220,863.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SunContract has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SunContract Profile

SunContract’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org.

Buying and Selling SunContract

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

