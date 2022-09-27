SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

