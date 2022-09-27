SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.82.
About SunLink Health Systems
