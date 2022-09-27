Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 17th

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

