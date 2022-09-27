Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Head to Head Analysis

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -27.39% -49.79% -34.57% Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A -673.40% 1.96%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 1.00 -$26.63 million ($1.22) -2.52 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 beats Sunworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

