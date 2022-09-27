SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $540.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $335.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $331.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.