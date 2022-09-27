S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SANW opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370,152 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.