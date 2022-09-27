Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.12

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $1.02 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,727,937 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

