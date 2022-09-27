SwftCoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $15.78 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SwftCoin’s launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swft.pro/#/home. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

