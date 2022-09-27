Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $144,176.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research.Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum.”

