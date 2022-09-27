Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $1,675,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,151,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

