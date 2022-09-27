Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 710 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

