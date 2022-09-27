Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Symrise Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $24.26 on Monday. Symrise has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $37.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

