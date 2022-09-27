Synthetify (SNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94,795.00

Synthetify (SNY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges. Synthetify has a market cap of $849,195.39 and approximately $94,795.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange. Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time. Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties. You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets. Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper “

