TaaS Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,077.58 or 1.00039003 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006701 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00058222 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005651 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064601 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC.
TaaS Profile
TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.
Buying and Selling TaaS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars.
