TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $130,143.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN was first traded on May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,659,222,754 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TABOO TOKEN is taboo.community.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

