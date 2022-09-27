Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $8.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

TBLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $439.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.09. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,862,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Taboola.com by 171.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Taboola.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

