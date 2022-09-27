Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1,444.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00008303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

