Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

NYSE:TGT opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average of $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.