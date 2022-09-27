TC Energy Co. (TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on October 31st

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.699 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

TC Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 84.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in TC Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 5,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.