TC Energy Co. (TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on October 31st

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

TSE TRP opened at C$58.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.48. TC Energy has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart acquired 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.35 per share, with a total value of C$156,467.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.35 per share, with a total value of C$156,467.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Insiders acquired a total of 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444 over the last three months.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.32.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

