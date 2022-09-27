TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27.

