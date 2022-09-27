TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $454,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

