TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,053,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,640,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

