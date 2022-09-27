TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

