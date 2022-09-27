TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 409,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 285,624 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 537,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

