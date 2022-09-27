TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 403.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.86 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

