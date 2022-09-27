TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 131,082 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

