TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of VTI stock opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.62 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.30 and its 200 day moving average is $205.17.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
