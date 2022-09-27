TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 21,131 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.