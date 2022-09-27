TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 34 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $370.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 406.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.63 and its 200-day moving average is $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.71 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

