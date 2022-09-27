TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.56.

NYSE SNX opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after buying an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

