TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.56.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

