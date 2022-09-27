Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

