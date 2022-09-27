Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $498,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,449,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $221.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

