Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FOX were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after buying an additional 230,720 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 101.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,660,000 after buying an additional 3,574,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FOX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after buying an additional 45,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 1.7 %

FOX stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

