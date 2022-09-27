Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $21,170,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 229,865 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $12,440,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.