Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $644,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

