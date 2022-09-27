Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 900 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

