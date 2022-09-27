Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.