Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $61,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 61.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 263.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 163,637 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

