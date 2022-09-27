TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $91.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

TechTarget Stock Down 3.4 %

TTGT opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 149.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.68.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,695,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,432,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,427,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,530,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,464,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

