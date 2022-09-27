Telcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $132.79 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $132.79 million and $755,732.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

